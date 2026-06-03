SCP Investment LP Takes Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,188 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.0% of SCP Investment LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $154.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.51.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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