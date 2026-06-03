SCS Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,561,687 shares of company stock worth $426,677,518. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 6.9%

NYSE:DELL opened at $433.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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