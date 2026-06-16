Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 35,000 UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of UL Solutions by 3,070.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UL Solutions by 18.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of UL Solutions by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In other news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 9,865 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $956,707.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,890.18. The trade was a 14.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 6,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,700. This represents a 37.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,705 shares of company stock worth $6,288,800. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UL Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company's fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $107.54.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. UL Solutions's payout ratio is 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UL Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.54.

View Our Latest Report on UL Solutions

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

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