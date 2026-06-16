Sculptor Capital LP Decreases Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.06% of Mirion Technologies worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MIR. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MIR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 167.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report).

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