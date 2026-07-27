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Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 580,000 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Brookdale Senior Living logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Sculptor Capital LP increased its Brookdale Senior Living stake by 48.3% in the first quarter, purchasing 580,000 additional shares for a total holding of 1.78 million shares valued at approximately $24.35 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with Brookdale carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $17.60 average price target, despite recent downgrades from Weiss Ratings and Zacks Research.
  • Brookdale reported a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share, missing estimates by $0.01, while revenue of $764.86 million also fell short of expectations. Shares recently opened at $15.13, within a one-year range of $6.99 to $17.09.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Brookdale Senior Living.

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.75% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 38,801 shares of the company's stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 44,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,893 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.58. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $17.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15,050.32% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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