Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 449,000 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $95,933,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.0% of Sculptor Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 98,611 shares of company stock valued at $32,250,190 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $305.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. New Street Research upped their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.51.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Article Title

Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Article Title

The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Article Title

Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Lam Research could be “dead money” over the next few years, reflecting valuation and return concerns that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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