Sculptor Capital LP Sells 3,284,153 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Sculptor Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,284,153 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.61% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 115,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 849.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 468,668 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1%

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.The firm had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.77 million. Park Hotels & Resorts's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.740-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Weiss Ratings raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company's primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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