Sculptor Capital LP Sells 90,500 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,500 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $50,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE HWM opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $254.22 and its 200-day moving average is $234.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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