SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,779 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 37,779 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $49,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,589 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,632 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $163.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.11. The stock has a market cap of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $121.24 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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