Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This trade represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $787.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $887.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.45. The company has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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