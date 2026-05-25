Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stake Cut by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $812.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $841.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $565.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 1,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.61, for a total value of $1,211,243.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,129.04. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,437 shares of company stock valued at $86,093,575. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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