Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,893 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 88,224 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 66,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $812.73 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $841.31. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $565.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 148,283 shares of company stock valued at $88,528,318 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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