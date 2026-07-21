Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stock Position Lifted by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,587,535,000 after buying an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,464,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $802.45 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The company has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $886.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,474.98. This trade represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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