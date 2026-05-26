Seaview Investment Managers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,191.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,098 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 76,664 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Huber Research raised Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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