Seaview Investment Managers LLC Invests $8.09 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,094,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Argus lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $301.06 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $303.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $806.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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