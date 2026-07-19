SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 759,276 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $93,224,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,092,983 shares of company stock valued at $519,161,650. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.95.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $168.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $106.99 and a one year high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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