SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MDB opened at $304.97 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $337.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.47 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -824.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,260.86 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $405.35.

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,100. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $377,702.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 982,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $328,552,040.25. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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