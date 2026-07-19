SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 464,096 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $43,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $344,410,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.50.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Charles Schwab estimates update

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Analyst revisions and earnings preview

Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Liz Ann Sonders interview

Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted ongoing challenges around organic growth and hiring, which is informative for the wealth-management business but not an immediate stock catalyst. RIA benchmarking survey

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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