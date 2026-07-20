SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Stake in Deere & Company $DE

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $30,475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 754,040 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $424,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 851,611 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $479,712,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $597.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $642.98.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - July 14th

Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. MarketBeat report on Deere EPS estimate cut

Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Deere also remains tied to a broader industrial-sector backdrop that has lagged the market recently, which can weigh on sentiment toward cyclical names. 1 Industrials Stock to Target This Week and 2 We Find Risky

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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