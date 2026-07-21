SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 24,457 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,457 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $18,057,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $744.94 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.00 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $825.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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