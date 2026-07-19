SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 883,854 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 883,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,664,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after acquiring an additional 984,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,091 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.42.

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Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Article title

Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Article title

JPMorgan kept an rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Article title

Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Article title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Neutral Sentiment: UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Article title

UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move and weakness in equities, including a selloff in growth/AI-related names that has pushed some investors back toward defensive stocks like PG. Article title

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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