SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Position in AECOM $ACM

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,735 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of AECOM by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AECOM by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

AECOM Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ACM stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AECOM has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $135.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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