SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $70,698,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Analog Devices analyst estimate update

KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $525 target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Analog Devices analyst rating and target

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating and a target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new $3 billion credit line and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. ADI credit line and AI power deal article

Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. ADI peer performance article

Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. Negative Sentiment: ADI recently underperformed the broader market in a session cited by market coverage, reflecting some near-term selling pressure in the stock. ADI declines more than market article

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,239,484.43. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $375.36 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $406.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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