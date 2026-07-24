SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Shares in Invitation Home $INVH

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Home by 67.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 10.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invitation Home Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home's payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Invitation Home from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Further Reading

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