SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Shares in MKS Inc. $MKSI

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $11,950,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of MKS at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MKS by 3,011.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MKS during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in MKS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,965,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in MKS by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 15,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MKS in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MKS from $374.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.00.

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MKS Stock Performance

Shares of MKS stock opened at $324.28 on Tuesday. MKS Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.49 and a 12 month high of $447.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Insider Activity

In other MKS news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 2,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $767,269.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $630.46. The trade was a 99.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total value of $3,154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,648,694.08. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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