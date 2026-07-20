SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 167,766 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $34,910,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $252.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $176.88 and a 1-year high of $256.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 21.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is 37.42%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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