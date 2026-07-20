Go Pro
→ DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning (From Priority Gold) (Ad)tc pixel

SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 167,766 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
The PNC Financial Services Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB opened a new position in PNC during the first quarter, buying 167,766 shares valued at about $34.9 million.
  • PNC recently posted strong second-quarter results, beating earnings and revenue expectations, while management raised its outlook for loan growth, net interest income, and net interest margin.
  • The company also boosted its quarterly dividend to $2.00 per share, and several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, reinforcing a broadly bullish Wall Street view.
  • Interested in The PNC Financial Services Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $34,910,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $252.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $176.88 and a 1-year high of $256.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 21.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is 37.42%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group Right Now?

Before you consider The PNC Financial Services Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The PNC Financial Services Group wasn't on the list.

While The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines