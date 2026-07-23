SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 17,200 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,200 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $456,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celestica by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price target on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

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Celestica Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CLS stock opened at $335.45 on Thursday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.15 and a 1-year high of $474.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.08 and a 200-day moving average of $332.18.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Celestica

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Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares in the company, valued at $23,258,105.28. This represents a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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