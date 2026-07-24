SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 31,235 Solventum Corporation $SOLV

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Solventum by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 15,355,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,216,785,000 after buying an additional 2,456,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,344,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,759,000 after purchasing an additional 124,490 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Solventum by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 6,220,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,880,000 after purchasing an additional 702,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Solventum by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 959,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solventum by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588,728 shares of the company's stock worth $362,375,000 after purchasing an additional 763,308 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $88.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 17.33%.Solventum's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Solventum from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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