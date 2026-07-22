SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 38,665 Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,665 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,844,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.06% of Ascendis Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,297 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,120. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $4,641,015.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $262.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $295.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $255.20 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average is $232.76. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $160.86 and a 1 year high of $282.15.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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