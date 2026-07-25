SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 4,279 DaVita Inc. $DVA

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:DVA opened at $235.46 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $239.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $213.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $216.50.

View Our Latest Report on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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