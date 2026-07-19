SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 443,913 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 443,913 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $94,846,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,906,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $313.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore increased their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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