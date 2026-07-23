SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 70,705 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,705 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.20% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,634 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Thomas S. Timko purchased 672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.36 per share, with a total value of $49,969.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,612,692.80. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Myers acquired 1,360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,837.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 45,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404.66. This represents a 3.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,282 shares of company stock worth $249,138 and sold 419,798 shares worth $35,245,284. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

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Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DBD stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.12. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $89.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $888.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report).

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