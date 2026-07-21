SEB Asset Management AB Invests $11.84 Million in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,835,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $509,788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,243 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,328,000 after buying an additional 3,718,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications during the third quarter worth about $86,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoom Communications by 46.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,645,846 shares of the company's stock worth $218,282,000 after acquiring an additional 836,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.15 and a 1 year high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,637 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $237,725.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 138,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,490,643.10. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $770,801.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,041.60. This trade represents a 19.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,517 shares of company stock worth $5,061,783. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report).

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