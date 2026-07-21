SEB Asset Management AB Invests $12.51 Million in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,513,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.2%

ADM opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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