SEB Asset Management AB Invests $16.02 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,015,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2%

MDLZ stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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