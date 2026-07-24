SEB Asset Management AB Invests $1.65 Million in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Millrose Properties by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,117,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,066 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,928,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,227 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 726,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,703,000 after buying an additional 187,243 shares during the last quarter.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MRP opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.34. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter. Millrose Properties had a net margin of 64.96% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business's revenue was up 135.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. This is a boost from Millrose Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Millrose Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Millrose Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Millrose Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millrose Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Millrose Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Millrose Properties news, insider Darren Richman bought 195,000 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $5,325,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 416,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,360,960. This represents a 88.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $121,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $963,820. This represents a 14.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 240,532 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,048 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm's core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

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