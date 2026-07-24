SEB Asset Management AB Invests $1.70 Million in Brady Corporation $BRC

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brady by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,232 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brady by 318.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brady by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $93.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. Brady Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Brady had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $435.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Brady's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brady's payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 13,011 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 52,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,051,213.74. This trade represents a 32.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brady from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti raised Brady from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brady

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

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