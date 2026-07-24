SEB Asset Management AB Invests $1.75 Million in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IonQ by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 866,648 shares of the company's stock worth $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,001.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, PeakShares LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE IONQ opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.88.

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Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $209,863.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,941.48. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,692.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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