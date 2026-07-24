SEB Asset Management AB Invests $1.91 Million in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,414 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $77,838,000 after acquiring an additional 503,359 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,585 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $317,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.21.

View Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.Gildan Activewear's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Further Reading

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