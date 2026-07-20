SEB Asset Management AB Invests $20.13 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $20,127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $895,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,315 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,798,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $577,717,000 after buying an additional 598,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $188.68 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.52 and a 200 day moving average of $149.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Estimate revision reference

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Article reference

Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Article reference

Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Article reference

Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded Marvell to Hold on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Article reference

Erste Group downgraded Marvell to on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also warned that Marvell’s “real risk” is its elevated valuation and heavy dependence on AI infrastructure spending, which could magnify downside if growth expectations cool. Article reference

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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