SEB Asset Management AB Invests $2.24 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $1,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,088,215. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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