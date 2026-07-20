SEB Asset Management AB Invests $23.22 Million in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,328 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $23,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $236.66 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $231.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.52. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.61 and a fifty-two week high of $244.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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