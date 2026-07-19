SEB Asset Management AB Invests $252.97 Million in Citigroup Inc. $C

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,230,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $252,972,000. Citigroup makes up about 1.1% of SEB Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.13% of Citigroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Argus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $129.46 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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