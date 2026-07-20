SEB Asset Management AB Invests $28.34 Million in Welltower Inc. $WELL

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $28,339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Welltower by 955.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,765,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612,016 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,994,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,826,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,123,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE WELL opened at $243.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.86. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.96 and a 52 week high of $246.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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