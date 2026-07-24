SEB Asset Management AB Invests $3.11 Million in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,755 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 25,700.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,386 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $97.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.89.

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Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners NYSE: PNFP is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

Further Reading

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