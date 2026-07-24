SEB Asset Management AB Invests $3.24 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,226 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $153,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,937 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 570.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,167 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $589,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $117.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average is $113.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AKAM

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here