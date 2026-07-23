SEB Asset Management AB Invests $3.71 Million in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

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H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTHT

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

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