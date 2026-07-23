Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

SEB Asset Management AB Invests $3.71 Million in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
H World Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB opened a new position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR, buying 73,781 shares worth about $3.71 million in the first quarter.
  • Other institutional investors also adjusted their holdings, and institutions now own 46.41% of H World Group’s stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but still constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with a target price of $61.20, though recent ratings included both upgrades and downgrades.
  • Interested in H World Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTHT

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in H World Group Right Now?

Before you consider H World Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and H World Group wasn't on the list.

While H World Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines