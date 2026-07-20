SEB Asset Management AB Invests $42.45 Million in Intel Corporation $INTC

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 961,940 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $42,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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