SEB Asset Management AB Invests $4.85 Million in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,306 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Acuity as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity by 50,220.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,268,433 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $676,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,925 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 9.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,363,619 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,617,000 after buying an additional 113,720 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity by 6,496.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 692,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $249,216,000 after buying an additional 681,696 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Acuity by 10.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 633,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $218,071,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $205,296,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity

In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $115,532. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Trading Up 1.8%

Acuity stock opened at $331.82 on Thursday. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.04 and a 12-month high of $380.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.70.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The electronics maker reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 10.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Acuity's payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acuity from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Acuity from $295.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Acuity in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $397.17.

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Key Stories Impacting Acuity

Here are the key news stories impacting Acuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Acuity’s FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.26 from $20.07 and FY2028 EPS to $21.96 from $21.77, suggesting stronger longer-term earnings power.

Zacks Research lifted Acuity’s FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.26 from $20.07 and FY2028 EPS to $21.96 from $21.77, suggesting stronger longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised its Q3 2027 estimate to $5.53 from $5.32 and Q4 2027 estimate to $5.60 from $5.57, indicating continued confidence in near-term performance.

The firm also raised its Q3 2027 estimate to $5.53 from $5.32 and Q4 2027 estimate to $5.60 from $5.57, indicating continued confidence in near-term performance. Positive Sentiment: Several revised estimates remain above the current full-year consensus of $18.44 EPS, reinforcing the view that Acuity may outperform expectations.

Several revised estimates remain above the current full-year consensus of $18.44 EPS, reinforcing the view that Acuity may outperform expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed a few quarterly estimates, including Q4 2026 to $5.14 from $5.23, Q2 2027 to $4.31 from $4.40, and Q1 2028 to $5.09 from $5.11, which slightly tempers the overall bullish tone.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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