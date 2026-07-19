SEB Asset Management AB Invests $48.63 Million in Linde PLC $LIN

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $48,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,370,361 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $679,370,000 after purchasing an additional 85,360 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 38,337 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,562,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Stock Down 1.4%

LIN stock opened at $513.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $548.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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